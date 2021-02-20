Qcash (QC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $858.78 Million

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Qcash has a market cap of $70.58 million and $858.78 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Qcash has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One Qcash token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000274 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.05 or 0.00454294 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00068840 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.65 or 0.00078053 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00064138 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00077023 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $222.06 or 0.00397086 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00025664 BTC.

Qcash Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 tokens. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

