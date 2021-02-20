QLC Chain (QLC) Market Capitalization Reaches $17.57 Million

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded up 14.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 20th. In the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded 10% higher against the dollar. One QLC Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0732 or 0.00000128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QLC Chain has a total market cap of $17.57 million and $3.66 million worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $270.63 or 0.00474078 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00071043 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.88 or 0.00082121 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.35 or 0.00068924 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00077225 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $231.56 or 0.00405647 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00026217 BTC.

QLC Chain was first traded on December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

