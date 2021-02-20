Quant 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $12.93 Million (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 20th. In the last week, Quant has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. One Quant token can currently be purchased for approximately $41.68 or 0.00073679 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quant has a market capitalization of $503.24 million and $12.93 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quant alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003765 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002313 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00010200 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Quant

QNT is a token. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quant is quant.network . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Quant

Quant can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.