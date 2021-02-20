Quantstamp (QSP) Price Reaches $0.0593 on Top Exchanges

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 20th. Quantstamp has a market capitalization of $42.33 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantstamp token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0593 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Quantstamp has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00060511 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $441.22 or 0.00789010 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00037296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00006532 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00056338 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00041236 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00017769 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,586.83 or 0.04625845 BTC.

Quantstamp Profile

Quantstamp (QSP) is a token. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

Quantstamp can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

