Quantum Resistant Ledger Trading Up 13.7% This Week (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. In the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000756 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $31.35 million and approximately $124,537.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

QRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 73,335,227 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

