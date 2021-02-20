Quark (QRK) Price Hits $0.0170 on Major Exchanges

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Quark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quark has traded up 35.2% against the U.S. dollar. Quark has a total market capitalization of $4.56 million and approximately $566.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000138 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 268,377,888 coins. The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc

Quark Coin Trading

Quark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

