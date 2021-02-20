QuarkChain Achieves Market Capitalization of $93.46 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 20th. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $93.46 million and approximately $13.53 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, QuarkChain has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One QuarkChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00060636 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $438.98 or 0.00787280 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00037870 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00006561 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00056421 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00041107 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00017951 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,586.02 or 0.04637863 BTC.

QuarkChain Token Profile

QKC is a token. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 tokens. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

QuarkChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

