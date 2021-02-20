Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.76

Shares of Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.76 and traded as high as C$2.79. Questor Technology shares last traded at C$2.71, with a volume of 74,279 shares traded.

QST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Pi Financial downgraded shares of Questor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James set a C$1.60 target price on shares of Questor Technology and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Questor Technology from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Get Questor Technology alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$74.18 million and a PE ratio of 677.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a current ratio of 10.21.

In other news, Senior Officer Justin Mahendra sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.42, for a total value of C$90,750.00.

About Questor Technology (CVE:QST)

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and internationally. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

Recommended Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Questor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Questor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.