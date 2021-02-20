QuickX Protocol (QCX) Price Hits $0.0190 on Major Exchanges

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded up 32.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 20th. Over the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded up 78.9% against the U.S. dollar. QuickX Protocol has a market capitalization of $9.45 million and approximately $328,657.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuickX Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0190 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.33 or 0.00061536 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $441.52 or 0.00791418 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00038141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006503 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000242 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00056248 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004134 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00041959 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00018224 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,609.17 or 0.04676878 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Profile

QuickX Protocol (CRYPTO:QCX) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 498,334,428 coins. The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

Buying and Selling QuickX Protocol

