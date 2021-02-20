Quiztok Price Tops $0.0352 on Major Exchanges (QTCON)

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 20th. One Quiztok token can currently be purchased for about $0.0352 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quiztok has a market capitalization of $20.57 million and approximately $15.07 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Quiztok has traded up 72.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded up 82.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Quiztok

Quiztok (CRYPTO:QTCON) is a token. It launched on March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 583,658,031 tokens. The official website for Quiztok is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php . The official message board for Quiztok is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr

Buying and Selling Quiztok

Quiztok can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quiztok should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quiztok using one of the exchanges listed above.

