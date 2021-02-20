QunQun (QUN) Trading Down 3.3% Over Last Week

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 20th. QunQun has a total market cap of $2.74 million and $169,311.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QunQun token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, QunQun has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About QunQun

QunQun (QUN) is a token. It launched on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 tokens. QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

Buying and Selling QunQun

QunQun can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QunQun should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

