QunQun Trading Down 15% Over Last 7 Days (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. In the last seven days, QunQun has traded 15% lower against the US dollar. One QunQun token can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. QunQun has a market capitalization of $2.70 million and $68,747.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00060051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $438.20 or 0.00772874 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00041163 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00006448 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00056977 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004015 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00017998 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,673.35 or 0.04715164 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00040821 BTC.

About QunQun

QunQun is a token. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 tokens. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io . The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

QunQun Token Trading

QunQun can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QunQun using one of the exchanges listed above.

