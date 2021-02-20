Qwertycoin (QWC) Market Cap Hits $1.30 Million

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded down 48.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 20th. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qwertycoin has a market cap of $1.30 million and $1,362.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Qwertycoin has traded up 98.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000166 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 74.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qwertycoin Profile

Qwertycoin (QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qwertycoin’s official website is qwertycoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwertycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

