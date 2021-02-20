Railway Pension Investments Ltd Acquires 6,000 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,723 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.07% of Juniper Networks worth $5,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNPR. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 24,939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 70,653 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,420 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JNPR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.68.

JNPR opened at $23.97 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.49 and a 200-day moving average of $23.04.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $247,500.00. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

