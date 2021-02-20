Railway Pension Investments Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,307,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MASI. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Masimo by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 233,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,610,000 after buying an additional 33,189 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Masimo by 3.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,863,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Masimo by 24.2% during the third quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 242,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,362,000 after buying an additional 47,336 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Masimo by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Masimo by 296.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 72,766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,529,000 after buying an additional 54,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

MASI stock opened at $259.35 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $143.90 and a fifty-two week high of $284.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $266.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.10. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.36, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87.

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 1,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $431,837.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,241 shares in the company, valued at $50,196,442.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Anand Sampath sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.59, for a total transaction of $7,967,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,644,211.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,273 shares of company stock valued at $33,575,334. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MASI. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Masimo from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masimo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.14.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Recommended Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.