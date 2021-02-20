Railway Pension Investments Ltd Buys New Holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RBA. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,860,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,303,000 after acquiring an additional 709,247 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,203,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 210.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 572,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,205,000 after acquiring an additional 387,940 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 84.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 713,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,264,000 after acquiring an additional 326,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,264,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Christopher Zimmerman sold 395 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $27,823.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,679.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $143,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,103.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,695 shares of company stock worth $474,394. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBA opened at $53.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.95. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.92 and a 12-month high of $78.64.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.07). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.03%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.17%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RBA. Scotiabank cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.75.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

