Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $6.10 Million Stock Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.05% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $6,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 86.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,952. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $314,828 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FBHS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist raised their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.53.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $87.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.90 and a twelve month high of $93.40.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

