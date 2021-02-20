Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $9.86 Million Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 147,664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,800 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Trimble worth $9,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 390.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $72.99 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $76.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.79 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 10,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $617,357.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,752,327.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark S. Peek sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $311,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,566,737.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,615 shares of company stock worth $1,374,366 in the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

