Railway Pension Investments Ltd Invests $5.31 Million in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 60,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,310,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the first quarter worth about $200,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 388.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 2.5% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the third quarter worth about $195,000. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKI opened at $81.73 on Friday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.01 and a 52-week high of $97.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.81. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 54.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 19.21%. Research analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Otting bought 1,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.00 per share, with a total value of $99,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,872. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Otting bought 2,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,166. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BKI shares. Susquehanna upgraded Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Black Knight in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Black Knight from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.24.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

