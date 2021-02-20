Railway Pension Investments Ltd Lowers Stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd cut its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,200 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $5,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XLNX. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Xilinx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Xilinx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Xilinx by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 290 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Xilinx by 323.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 220 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xilinx stock opened at $138.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.00. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.68 and a 12-month high of $154.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $803.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.28 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Xilinx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.94.

In related news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total value of $763,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,363.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $122,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,826.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

