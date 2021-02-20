Railway Pension Investments Ltd Makes New $3.06 Million Investment in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 32,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in Ball by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 3,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Ball by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ball by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ball by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ball by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 25,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 94,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $8,905,790.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 24,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $2,333,816.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,052 shares of company stock valued at $14,056,306 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BLL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ball from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ball from $84.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Ball presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

Shares of BLL stock opened at $90.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $51.26 and a 1 year high of $102.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.37, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.72%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

