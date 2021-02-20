Railway Pension Investments Ltd Makes New Investment in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 51,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,973,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.06% of Avery Dennison as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knuff & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Avery Dennison by 29.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 69.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 6,944.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVY shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.50.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $175.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.31. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.96 and a fifty-two week high of $179.31.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

