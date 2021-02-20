Railway Pension Investments Ltd Takes $5.33 Million Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 50,800 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 259.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 277 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 577.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 305 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $174,350.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,241.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.22.

AKAM stock opened at $98.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.18 and a 12 month high of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.46 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

