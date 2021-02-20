Railway Pension Investments Ltd Takes Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Employers Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,612,000. JNB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. bought a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,270,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,947,000. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vontier presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $31.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.91. Vontier Co. has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

