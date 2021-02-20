Raise (RAISE) Price Tops $0.0046 on Top Exchanges

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded up 58.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 20th. Raise has a total market cap of $68,015.89 and $1,382.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raise coin can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Raise has traded up 76.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00062927 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $479.67 or 0.00840595 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00039147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00006382 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000257 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00057224 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004307 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00043075 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00018382 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,749.94 or 0.04819114 BTC.

Raise Profile

Raise is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO . Raise’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken . Raise’s official website is herotoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Raise Coin Trading

Raise can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

