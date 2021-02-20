Rally Reaches Market Cap of $18.59 Million (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Rally token can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000540 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rally has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. Rally has a total market cap of $18.59 million and approximately $829,018.00 worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.09 or 0.00445714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00072310 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00081114 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.55 or 0.00068152 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00077595 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.06 or 0.00406759 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00024202 BTC.

Rally Profile

Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,897,283 tokens. The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com

Rally Token Trading

Rally can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

