RAMP (RAMP) Reaches One Day Volume of $6.75 Million

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. During the last week, RAMP has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. One RAMP token can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000531 BTC on major exchanges. RAMP has a market cap of $56.20 million and $6.75 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.36 or 0.00481528 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00071659 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.04 or 0.00082559 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.29 or 0.00068966 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00077362 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $237.41 or 0.00416675 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00026411 BTC.

RAMP Profile

RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,921,525 tokens. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com

Buying and Selling RAMP

RAMP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RAMP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

