Rapidz (RPZX) Price Reaches $0.0014 on Top Exchanges

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Rapidz has a total market cap of $2.36 million and $6,255.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rapidz has traded down 32.3% against the US dollar. One Rapidz token can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rapidz Token Profile

Rapidz (CRYPTO:RPZX) is a token. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,717,661,820 tokens. Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io/blog . Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Rapidz Token Trading

Rapidz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapidz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rapidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

