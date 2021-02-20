Ravencoin Classic Price Up 59.5% Over Last Week (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 56.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded up 59.5% against the U.S. dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a total market cap of $3.96 million and $218,524.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ravencoin Classic alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $296.39 or 0.00519325 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00070282 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.63 or 0.00085205 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00072681 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.23 or 0.00079251 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.14 or 0.00413747 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00027634 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,149,715,000 coins. The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io . The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.