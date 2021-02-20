Ravencoin Price Tops $0.23 (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 35.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 20th. Ravencoin has a market cap of $1.88 billion and approximately $3.21 billion worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000407 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded 293.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ravencoin alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.77 or 0.00485297 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00068076 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00060912 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $447.19 or 0.00789819 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00041253 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006524 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.06 or 0.00086651 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

Ravencoin (CRYPTO:RVN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 8,178,535,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org . The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ravencoin Coin Trading

Ravencoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.