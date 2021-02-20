Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 25,930 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Rayonier worth $9,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Rayonier by 5.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,268,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,547,000 after buying an additional 68,337 shares in the last quarter. Central Securities Corp increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 14.6% in the third quarter. Central Securities Corp now owns 1,100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,084,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 7.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 497,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,146,000 after buying an additional 34,280 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 459,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,511,000 after buying an additional 39,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 5.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 310,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,205,000 after buying an additional 17,404 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RYN. Raymond James lowered shares of Rayonier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

In related news, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $171,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,937.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $60,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,806.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $689,150 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier stock opened at $34.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.83. Rayonier Inc. has a one year low of $15.96 and a one year high of $35.75.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $196.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.41 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

