Razor Network (RAZOR) Trading 18.7% Lower Over Last Week

Razor Network (CURRENCY:RAZOR) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One Razor Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00000863 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Razor Network has a market capitalization of $18.21 million and $1.59 million worth of Razor Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Razor Network has traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Razor Network alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $273.72 or 0.00487857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.11 or 0.00069698 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.67 or 0.00083181 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00065406 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00076935 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.13 or 0.00410154 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00028153 BTC.

Razor Network Profile

Razor Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,613,617 coins. Razor Network’s official Twitter account is @razor_network . The Reddit community for Razor Network is https://reddit.com/r/RazorNetwork

Buying and Selling Razor Network

Razor Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Razor Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Razor Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Razor Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Razor Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Razor Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.