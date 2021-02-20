RChain Market Cap Hits $77.24 Million (REV)

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 41% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. One RChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000281 BTC on popular exchanges. RChain has a total market capitalization of $77.24 million and $876,886.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, RChain has traded up 293.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00062696 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $464.13 or 0.00815190 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00039567 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006475 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000263 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004493 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.00 or 0.00057954 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,857.04 or 0.05018037 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00043042 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00018547 BTC.

About RChain

RChain (REV) is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,506,350 coins and its circulating supply is 482,733,161 coins. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RChain’s official message board is medium.com/rchain-cooperative . RChain’s official website is www.rchain.coop

RChain Coin Trading

RChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

