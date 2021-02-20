RED Reaches One Day Volume of $19,868.00 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. During the last week, RED has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. RED has a market cap of $636,447.69 and $19,868.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RED coin can currently be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $226.34 or 0.00399210 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002990 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000494 BTC.

RED Coin Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

RED can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

