RED (RED) Tops One Day Volume of $28,435.00

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 20th. One RED coin can now be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, RED has traded up 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. RED has a total market cap of $747,490.91 and $28,435.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $234.87 or 0.00416938 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003005 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000511 BTC.

RED Coin Profile

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

RED can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

