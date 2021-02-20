Redd (RDD) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Top Exchanges

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Redd has a total market cap of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Redd coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Redd has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,634.46 or 0.99803491 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00038788 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00006318 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.00 or 0.00130408 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000230 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000262 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003693 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

About Redd

Redd (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin

Redd Coin Trading

Redd can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

