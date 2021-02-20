ReddCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $149.74 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $149.74 million and approximately $7.71 million worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,610.32 or 0.99757948 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00038342 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $292.62 or 0.00524931 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.86 or 0.00805192 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006307 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.52 or 0.00261037 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.87 or 0.00125337 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00007603 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002098 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

ReddCoin Coin Trading

ReddCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

