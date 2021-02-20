Redline Communications Group Inc. (RDL.TO) (TSE:RDL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.54

Redline Communications Group Inc. (RDL.TO) (TSE:RDL)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.54 and traded as high as C$0.68. Redline Communications Group Inc. (RDL.TO) shares last traded at C$0.65, with a volume of 13,300 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of C$11.19 million and a P/E ratio of -3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.59 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.54.

About Redline Communications Group Inc. (RDL.TO) (TSE:RDL)

Redline Communications Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops broadband fixed wireless base stations, subscriber stations, and network management systems for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications for commercial end-users. It operates through Hardware and Software, Professional Services and 3rd Party Equipment, and Maintenance and Support segments.

