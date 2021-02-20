Redx Pharma Plc (REDX.L) (LON:REDX) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $62.11

Redx Pharma Plc (REDX.L) (LON:REDX) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 62.11 ($0.81) and traded as low as GBX 61 ($0.80). Redx Pharma Plc (REDX.L) shares last traded at GBX 69.75 ($0.91), with a volume of 6,843 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 62.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 59.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 761.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £178.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.92.

In other news, insider Lisa Anson bought 39,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £19,999 ($26,128.82).

Redx Pharma Plc engages in drug discovery, pre-clinical development, and licensing activities in the United Kingdom. It discovers and develops small molecule drugs for treating anti-cancer and fibrosis targets in the areas of unmet medical needs. The company is developing RXC004, a porcupine inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical development for the treatment of colorectal, pancreatic, biliary, and gastric cancers, as well as melanoma; ROCK inhibitor for treating inflammatory disease related fibrosis; ROCK2, a Rho-associated protein kinase 2 inhibitor for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH)/liver fibrosis; and Porcupine (RXC006), a drug for IPF, NASH, and liver fibrosis.

