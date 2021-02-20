Reef One Day Trading Volume Hits $161.66 Million (REEF)

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. Reef has a total market capitalization of $110.39 million and $161.66 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reef coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0365 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Reef has traded 22.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Reef alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00060060 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $438.20 or 0.00771709 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00040704 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00006440 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00056983 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004031 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,684.15 or 0.04726982 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00040875 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00017896 BTC.

Reef Profile

Reef (REEF) is a coin. Reef’s total supply is 3,965,900,953 coins and its circulating supply is 3,026,721,973 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

Buying and Selling Reef

Reef can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Reef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Reef and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.