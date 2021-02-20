Refereum (RFR) Price Hits $0.0060 on Top Exchanges

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded up 54.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. Refereum has a total market capitalization of $30.09 million and approximately $8,584.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Refereum has traded 56.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Refereum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.30 or 0.00063546 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $470.72 or 0.00824138 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00041542 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006636 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000261 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00059419 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004148 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,898.49 or 0.05074739 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00019121 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00043416 BTC.

About Refereum

Refereum (CRYPTO:RFR) is a token. Its launch date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . The official website for Refereum is refereum.com

Refereum Token Trading

Refereum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

