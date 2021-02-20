Refereum (RFR) Reaches Market Cap of $29.81 Million

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Over the last week, Refereum has traded up 39.1% against the US dollar. Refereum has a market capitalization of $29.81 million and $12,988.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refereum token can now be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00060780 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.99 or 0.00797627 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00041903 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006594 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00057171 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004174 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00018347 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00041492 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,642.86 or 0.04684600 BTC.

Refereum Profile

RFR is a token. Its launch date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official website is refereum.com . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here

Refereum Token Trading

Refereum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

