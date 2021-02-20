reflect.finance Trading Down 0.6% Over Last Week (RFI)

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 20th. Over the last seven days, reflect.finance has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. reflect.finance has a total market cap of $14.71 million and $280,111.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One reflect.finance token can currently be bought for $1.55 or 0.00002742 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $269.90 or 0.00476783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.53 or 0.00068067 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.05 or 0.00088417 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00064257 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.50 or 0.00078613 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.54 or 0.00396655 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00027106 BTC.

reflect.finance Token Profile

reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,472,767 tokens. reflect.finance’s official message board is reflectfinance.medium.com . reflect.finance’s official website is reflect.finance

Buying and Selling reflect.finance

reflect.finance can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade reflect.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase reflect.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

