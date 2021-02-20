RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RGRX) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.53

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGRX)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.53 and traded as low as $0.47. RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.49, with a volume of 32,462 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.53.

About RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RGRX)

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic peptide, thymosin beta 4, for tissue and organ protection, repair, and regeneration. It is developing RGN-259, a preservative-free topical eye drop for regeneration of corneal tissues damaged by injury, disease, or other pathology; RGN-352, an injectable formulation to treat cardiovascular diseases, central and peripheral nervous system diseases, and other medical indications; and RGN-137, a topical gel for dermal wounds and reduction of scar tissue.

