Remme (REM) Price Up 15.6% This Week

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 20th. Remme has a market capitalization of $5.85 million and approximately $240,125.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Remme token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Remme has traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Remme alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00062452 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $476.28 or 0.00833701 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00038074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006454 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000255 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00057059 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004256 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00042840 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,748.38 or 0.04810850 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00018258 BTC.

Remme Token Profile

REM is a dPoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Remme is remme.io . The official message board for Remme is medium.com/remme

According to CryptoCompare, “Remme is an ecosystem of Identity and Access Management products with a digital key at its heart. Founded in 2015, Remme is building the decentralized Public Key Infrastructure protocol and PKI-enabled apps to address the challenges of Web 3.0. Remme blockchain consensus is achieved via Delegated Proof of Stake. With the REMChain mainnet launched end of 2019 currently there are 2 key roles tokenholders can take up on REMChain: Block Producers and Guardians.Remme Protocol aims to become the next-generation blockchain-based PKI alternative. It is open-source and customizable to suit business needs. Remme Protocol provides a basis for establishing self-sovereign and authority-issued identities, with a host of use cases.Remme Auth is a 2-click authentication solution that allows users to securely access a website without passwords. Instead, the solution uses Web Cryptography API and blockchain technology.With the Protocol being built on EOSIO codebase, REMChain is an independent blockchain fueled by the REM token. REM is an ERC-20 token on Ethereum with the permanent possibility to swap it to REMChain native tokens in both directions. “

Remme Token Trading

Remme can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Remme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Remme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Remme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Remme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.