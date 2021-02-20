Ren Price Reaches $1.40 on Top Exchanges (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Ren has a total market cap of $1.39 billion and approximately $625.19 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ren coin can now be purchased for about $1.40 or 0.00002496 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ren has traded 38% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00060511 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $441.22 or 0.00789010 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00037296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00006532 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00056338 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00041236 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00017769 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,586.83 or 0.04625845 BTC.

About Ren

Ren (REN) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 995,363,051 coins. Ren’s official website is renproject.io . Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Buying and Selling Ren

Ren can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

