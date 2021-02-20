Render Token Price Reaches $0.27 on Exchanges (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. During the last seven days, Render Token has traded up 53.6% against the dollar. Render Token has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and $88,023.00 worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Render Token token can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000471 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.71 or 0.00062764 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.81 or 0.00836258 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00038705 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006523 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000255 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004390 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00056941 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00042795 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,759.54 or 0.04850006 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00018320 BTC.

Render Token Token Profile

Render Token is a token. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 505,195,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,276,933 tokens. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token . The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken

Render Token Token Trading

