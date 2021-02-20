renDOGE Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $207,374.00 (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. In the last week, renDOGE has traded down 14.2% against the dollar. renDOGE has a total market capitalization of $173,244.76 and approximately $207,374.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One renDOGE coin can now be bought for about $0.0562 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $279.54 or 0.00493438 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.51 or 0.00069745 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.95 or 0.00088164 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.28 or 0.00065813 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.79 or 0.00077290 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00028390 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.84 or 0.00402169 BTC.

About renDOGE

renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

renDOGE Coin Trading

renDOGE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

