renDOGE (RENDOGE) Market Cap Hits $176,220.67

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. renDOGE has a market cap of $176,220.67 and $219,451.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, renDOGE has traded down 15.2% against the dollar. One renDOGE coin can now be bought for about $0.0571 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $296.39 or 0.00519325 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00070282 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.63 or 0.00085205 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00072681 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.23 or 0.00079251 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.14 or 0.00413747 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00027634 BTC.

renDOGE Profile

renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

Buying and Selling renDOGE

renDOGE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

