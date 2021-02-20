Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on REGI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 193,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,343,000 after purchasing an additional 59,786 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $13,774,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,270,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $890,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 99,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 23,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

REGI stock opened at $96.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.62 and a 200 day moving average of $62.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Renewable Energy Group has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $117.00.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

